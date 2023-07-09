6,700 Shares in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Acquired by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,580,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.93. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $56.89.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

