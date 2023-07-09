71,068 Shares in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,068 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Perion Network at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,919,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,552,000 after purchasing an additional 136,915 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,852,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after purchasing an additional 708,261 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 73,575 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,317,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,341,000 after purchasing an additional 206,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,632,000 after purchasing an additional 48,130 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Perion Network Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of PERI opened at $34.73 on Friday. Perion Network Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.20. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Perion Network had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $145.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.65 million. Research analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Perion Network Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

