Aaron M. Cooper Acquires 8,729 Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Stock

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) COO Aaron M. Cooper acquired 8,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $51,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,588.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PMM opened at $6.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.0238 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.
About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
