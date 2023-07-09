AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 13.0 %

ACRX stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.24. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $830,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 794,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 27,010 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 831,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

