ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,502 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in ADTRAN by 41.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ADTRAN by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ADTRAN by 37.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTN opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $832.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.41. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $323.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADTN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ADTRAN from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded ADTRAN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Argus cut their price target on ADTRAN from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ADTRAN from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.63.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

