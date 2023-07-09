Advisor OS LLC Acquires 282 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THO. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 143.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on THO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

THOR Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:THO opened at $101.45 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $105.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.76 and a 200 day moving average of $86.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

About THOR Industries

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.