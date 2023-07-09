Advisor OS LLC Acquires 285 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 41,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,080,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,877,000 after acquiring an additional 33,601 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 27,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $163.58 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $169.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $837.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.30.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

