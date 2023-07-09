Advisor OS LLC Acquires New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,343 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

