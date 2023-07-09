Advisor OS LLC Acquires Shares of 1,793 Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 642.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Insider Transactions at Saia

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $346.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.10. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.70 and a 12-month high of $351.41.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.28 million. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIA. Bank of America upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $388.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. SpectralCast reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on Saia from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.31.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.