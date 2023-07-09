Advisor OS LLC Acquires Shares of 818 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $438.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $390.23 and a 200 day moving average of $349.78. The stock has a market cap of $194.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.70 and a 12 month high of $450.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,136 shares of company stock valued at $33,380,156. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.11.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

