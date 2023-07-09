Advisor OS LLC Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBM opened at $132.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $119.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

