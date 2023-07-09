Advisor OS LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,034 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Starbucks by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 531,515 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $55,347,000 after acquiring an additional 70,232 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 75,920 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $96.05 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $75.73 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

