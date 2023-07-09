Advisor OS LLC Boosts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after buying an additional 922,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,294,000 after buying an additional 235,577 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after buying an additional 207,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $27,408,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,141,000 after buying an additional 133,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $163.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.08.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

