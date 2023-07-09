Advisor OS LLC Buys 103 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

NYSE WSO opened at $370.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $348.95 and its 200 day moving average is $314.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.94. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.61 and a fifty-two week high of $383.83.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens raised their price target on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.14.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

