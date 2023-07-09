Advisor OS LLC Buys 114 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $371.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.11. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $387.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $358.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on WST shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total value of $443,070.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,616 shares in the company, valued at $15,944,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.