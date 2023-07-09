Advisor OS LLC Buys 1,939 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.3 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $163.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on JKHY. UBS Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.08.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

