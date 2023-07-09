Advisor OS LLC Buys 2,097 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.52.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.32, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.39. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,087 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,305 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.