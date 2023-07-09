Advisor OS LLC Buys 305 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 87.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 34.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 39.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $92.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.99. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $95.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $553.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $434,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,518 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $434,112.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,762 shares of company stock worth $2,638,463. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.