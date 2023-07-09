Advisor OS LLC Buys 99 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in AON by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AON by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $335.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $325.35 and its 200 day moving average is $316.87. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $262.42 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.36.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

