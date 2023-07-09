Advisor OS LLC Buys 99 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of AON by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AON by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $335.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.35 and a 200 day moving average of $316.87. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $262.42 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36.

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.36.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

