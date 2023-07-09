Advisor OS LLC Buys Shares of 4,254 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,029,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,393,000 after purchasing an additional 609,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.10.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $74.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $78.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,555,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

