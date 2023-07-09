Advisor OS LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Advisor OS LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 77.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,513 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,317,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 409,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61,999 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 104.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 154,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 78,973 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 34,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 124,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO opened at $82.15 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $76.67 and a 12-month high of $96.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.48.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

