Advisor OS LLC Grows Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after buying an additional 66,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,729,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,852,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,661,000 after buying an additional 266,004 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,632,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,229,000 after buying an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $298,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CRL opened at $206.89 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.22 and a one year high of $262.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.10 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.