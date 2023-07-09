Advisor OS LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.90.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $452.08 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $469.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $441.78 and its 200 day moving average is $380.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $429.15 billion, a PE ratio of 71.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

