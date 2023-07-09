Advisor OS LLC Grows Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust now owns 5,218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,538,000 after purchasing an additional 351,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,505,000 after purchasing an additional 104,127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,496,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,393,000 after purchasing an additional 356,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $183.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.59. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.