Advisor OS LLC Has $304,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Advisor OS LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $62.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.87. The firm has a market cap of $131.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $62.63 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.