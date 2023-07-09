Advisor OS LLC Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Advisor OS LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $74.19 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $75.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

