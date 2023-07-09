Advisor OS LLC Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $74.19 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $75.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

