Advisor OS LLC Has $554,000 Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $1,927,370.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,880,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $1,927,370.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,880,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,045 shares of company stock worth $9,172,463 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block Stock Up 4.1 %

A number of analysts have commented on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

Block stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of -112.11 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average is $68.12. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.