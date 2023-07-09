Advisor OS LLC Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Block

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $2,048,907.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,512,324.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $363,008.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,758,498.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $2,048,907.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,512,324.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,045 shares of company stock worth $9,172,463. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of SQ opened at $67.27 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $93.19. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.11 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

