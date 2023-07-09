Advisor OS LLC Has $668,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Advisor OS LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 17.6% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth $9,482,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth $378,000. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $696.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $747.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $698.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $656.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

