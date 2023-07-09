Advisor OS LLC Has $694,000 Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.93.

NYSE ECL opened at $183.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.59. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.48%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

