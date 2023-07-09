Advisor OS LLC Has $709,000 Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 27.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 35.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Allegion by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ALLE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.22.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

Allegion Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALLE opened at $116.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $123.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

