Advisor OS LLC Has $761,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $282,571,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.26 and its 200-day moving average is $86.75. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $110.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.09, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,808,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,718,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,623,406.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,808,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,718,074.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,954,783. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

