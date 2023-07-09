Advisor OS LLC Has $809,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,876,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,350,012,000 after buying an additional 1,339,098 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,762,859,000 after buying an additional 47,594 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,086,830,000 after buying an additional 60,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $620,407,000 after buying an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,247,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $421,015,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $409.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $404.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.36. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.50.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

