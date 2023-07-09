Advisor OS LLC Has $809,000 Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $409.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $448.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDY. Bank of America raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.50.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

