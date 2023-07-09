Advisor OS LLC Has $873,000 Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Advisor OS LLC decreased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WRB opened at $59.86 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.59.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WRB. Bank of America raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

