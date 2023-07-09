Advisor OS LLC Has $949,000 Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in LPL Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $224.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.69. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.68 and a 52 week high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LPLA. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.00.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

