Advisor OS LLC Increases Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $793.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $775.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $704.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $389.83 and a fifty-two week high of $815.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $380.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.31 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 26.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $810.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,659 shares of company stock worth $2,783,764 over the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

