Advisor OS LLC Invests $378,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,151,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,722 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,466,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,084,000 after acquiring an additional 415,807 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,118,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,433,000 after acquiring an additional 101,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,802,000 after acquiring an additional 46,963 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWR stock opened at $72.58 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

