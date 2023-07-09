Advisor OS LLC Invests $478,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Gartner by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT opened at $347.74 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.05 and a fifty-two week high of $363.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.13.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.