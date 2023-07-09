Advisor OS LLC Invests $701,000 in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after buying an additional 202,945,771 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,173,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,787,000 after buying an additional 908,280 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,157,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,291,000 after buying an additional 274,970 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,055,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,582,000 after buying an additional 787,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,232,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,439,000 after purchasing an additional 264,349 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.28 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average is $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

