Advisor OS LLC Makes New $531,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,506 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,188 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $319,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $339,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 27.5% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 27,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.3% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $290.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $298.12. The firm has a market cap of $744.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,736 shares of company stock worth $9,488,930 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

