Advisor OS LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 36.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 39.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 34.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.22.

NYSE:WCN opened at $138.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.20 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

