Advisor OS LLC Purchases 173 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Equifax by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equifax Stock Performance

In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at $28,056,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company's stock.

NYSE:EFX opened at $225.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.47. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $238.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

