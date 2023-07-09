Advisor OS LLC Purchases 285 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. Barclays cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 1.0 %

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $163.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.48. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.36 and a twelve month high of $169.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $837.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.