Advisor OS LLC Purchases Shares of 23,384 SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. Advisor OS LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $30.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $32.45.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.