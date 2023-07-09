Advisor OS LLC Purchases Shares of 37,168 Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1768 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

