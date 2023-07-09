Advisor OS LLC Purchases Shares of 4,254 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,029,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,393,000 after acquiring an additional 609,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.10.

Shares of ACGL opened at $74.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

