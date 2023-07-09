Advisor OS LLC Raises Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Atlassian by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TEAM opened at $169.45 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.30.

Insider Activity

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $1,346,454.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,656 shares in the company, valued at $75,756,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $1,346,454.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,656 shares in the company, valued at $75,756,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $40,180.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,629 shares in the company, valued at $7,251,293.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,790 shares of company stock valued at $53,378,069. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

